PML-N will not accept ‘one-sided’ decisions of SC: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the party will not accept one sided decisions of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the top court had relegated Hamza Shahbaz as the interim Punjab chief minister until a decision was reached on the petition filed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Maryam said “Amid pressure due to bullying, threats, misbehavior and abuses, if the house of justice makes specific decisions via the same bench and negates itself, negate its own decisions, puts its weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough!”

The deposed PM’s daughter held the top court responsible for the ensuing political chaos and instability that came along with the apex court’s decision on Article 63A.

““Today, a new interpretation is being made [of the decision]. So that the same favourite, who took benefit from it yesterday, uses it! Disapproved!”

Meanwhile, the PML-N has decided to adopt the narrative of aggressive politics after suffering a humiliating defeat during the Punjab by-elections.

The decision was taken during a party meeting in London chaired by PML-N supremo, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif. According to sources familiar with the matter, participants of the meeting also decided to give PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz an important post in the party.

It was decided to respond to political opponents in exactly their same language.

Party leadership has given strict instructions to PML-N leaders and workers to begin preparations to adopt an aggressive political stance.

Establishment of a special digital cell of PML-N is also on the cards through which the party’s new stance will be communicated to the masses.