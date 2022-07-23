Political parties to decide about early elections: Establishment sources

The establishment has denied that the political leadership approached them for arranging a grand dialogue with the opposition for fresh elections, nor it has shown any interest in any such communiqué, SAMMA TV’s Head of Investigation Unit Zahid Gishkori reported this citing well-placed sources in the powerful quarters.

This clarification has come after a local media outlet claimed citing sources that the establishment was considering a ‘soft intervention’ to bring all political players – including Imran Khan – to the table for early elections in the country – possibly in October - amid deepening political and economic crises.

The politicians are the representatives of the people, and they very well know when elections should be held, said sources.

Sources told the correspondent that the federal government is functional and reposed confidence in the country’s political leadership having the capability to resolve prevailing political and economic issues.

Sources categorically reiterated that establishment is neutral in the entire scenario and will remain so.

On a question regarding ‘soft intervention’ for bringing all political players on the table, sources commented that neither establishment showed any interest in receiving any communiqué pertaining to fresh elections nor political leadership of the country has approached them yet.

However, it added that all political parties are thinking at length to form an all-parties committee for which they plan to sit on August 11 for formulating modules for fresh elections in the country.

Zahid Gishkori also reported, citing sources, that the ruling coalition will start talks for new elections in the country in the coming weeks.

The committee will approach Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the dialogue.

The progress on the subject will be made once the skirmish on the government in Punjab is settled.