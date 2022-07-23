Record number of K2 summits reported in summer season

A record number of K2 summits were reported in the ongoing summer season, according to Alpine Club of Pakistan.

87 climbers, including 73 men and 14 women, summited world’s second highest mountain. This is a record-breaking number of summiteers in a year, a season or even in a single day.

The climbers included 38 from Nepal and 17 from Pakistan.

Legendary climber Mingma G, who hails from Nepal, became the first person in the world to summit for the fourth time.

Inayat Ali Hushe became the first Pakistani to summit K2 this season. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ali Durrani equalled Fazal Ali’s record of summiting K2 thrice.

Samina Baig became the first Pakistani woman to summit K2, with Naila Kiani becoming the second soon after.

Taiwan’s Grace Tseng, 29-year-old, became the world youngest woman to scale K2.

Ali Akbar Sakhi, the first climber from Afg­hanistan to attempt the summit, passed away on K2 due to a heart attack.

Andorra’s Stefi Troguet also reached the summit of K2. The most notable fact about her summit was the fact that she did it without supplemental oxygen. She also dedicated this summit to Ali Sadpara, Sergi Mingote and Antonios who all lost their lives on K2 last winter.

K2 is considered the ultimate mountaineering challenge due to extremely difficult topography and harsh weather. The pyramid-shaped mountain is prone to avalanches and frequent storms. Due to the high altitude, only one-third of oxygen is available to a climber on the summit of K2 as compared to sea level.