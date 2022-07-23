Keanu Reeves returns with ‘nunchucks’ in John Wick 4

The much awaited trailer of John Wick 4 hit the screens on July 23. According to a foreign media outlet, directing legend Chad Stahelski surprised fans during the San Diego Comic con by giving the first look of the upcoming action film.

The fourth movie of the John Wick franchise is still a year away but fans got to see the first poster that features Keanu Reeves front and center with nunchucks.

Reeves first appeared in John Wick in 2014 as a hit man who is brought back into the criminal world after Russian gangsters break into his house and murder his puppy Daisy.

John Wick 4 was originally supposed to be released in May 2022 but delays have pushed it to March 24.

The teaser shows Wick training and beating up a wide variety of guys. Reeves can be seen using the nunchucks as well.

Cast of John Wick 4 includes Reeves’ co-star in the matrix, Lawrence Fishburne. The film will also see the return of Winston who is being played by Ian McShane and Charon being played by Lance Reddick as well as Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.