Pakistan Commonwealth Games contingent won’t depart together for Birmingham

Pakistan Commonwealth Games contingent won’t depart together for the upcoming event in Birmingham.

The squad has been divided in four groups with the first batch, comprising 22 athletes and eight officials departing for UK on Sunday, July 24.

“The second batch will leave on Monday (July 25), the third on July 26, fourth on July 27 and the last one on July 28,” a PSB spokesperson told APP.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8.

Pakistan athletes will compete in swimming, athletics, para-athletics, badminton, boxing, women’s T20 cricket, gymnastics, men’s hockey, judo, squash, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

“The squads of Pakistan hockey, boxing and table tennis will be flying on Sunday to feature in the event,” the spokesperson said.

The boxing squad includes pugilists Ilyas Hussain 54-57kg, Suleman Baloch 60-63.5kg, Nazeer Ullah Khan 86-92kg and Arshad Hussain (coach).

The two-member table tennis squad includes Fahad Khawaja (athlete) and Irfan Ullah Khan (coach).

The 21-member national men’s hockey squad includes 18 players and three officials.

A 20-member national women’s cricket squad, who is currently in Ireland for a tri-series involving the hosts and Australia, will directly proceed from there for Birmingham.

The chef de mission of Pakistan’s contingent for the Commonwealth Games is Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) senior vice-president Syed Mohammad Abid Qadir Gillani. Meanwhile, the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Asif Zaman will serve as deputy chef de mission.