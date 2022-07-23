PIA’s Quetta-bound flight delayed for a day due to cracks in tyre treads

A Quetta-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight has been delayed for 24 hours after cracks appeared in its tyre treads, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

The PIA flight PK-310 was scheduled to depart to Quetta from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) at 2pm on Saturday.

However, the passengers learned at the last moment that it has been delayed after inspection of the aircraft showed cracks had appeared in its tyre, the PIA spokesperson said.

The last-moment announcement of flight postponement made the passengers angry, and they were seen quarreling with the national airline staff.

They also staged protest at the airport and chanted slogans against PIA.

The PIA spokesperson said the flight will now take off tomorrow at 2pm.