Sindh adds new routes to Peoples Bus Service in Karachi

The Sindh government has added new routes to the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, bringing the number of operational routes to four.

In the most recently-announced route by the Sindh Information Department and the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), the airconditioned bus service will ferry passengers between Numaish and Sea View via Three Swords (Teen Talwar).

It will provide an extension to the Green Line which terminates at Numaish from Surjani Town.

The 12-kilometer route commences from Numaish and after travelling for a length on MA Jinnah Road, turns on to Zaibunissa Street, goes around Metropole Hotel, continues on Khayaban-e-Iqbal, past Three Swords (Teen Talwar), Then Two Swords (Do Talwar) curves around Park Towers to Bilawal Chowrangi, turns on to Khayaban-e-Saadi to reach the Marine Promenade, and then drives past Dolmen Mall to terminate at McDonald’s on Sea View.

The route was announced after the government had conducted a trial run of the route on July 7. It was not included in the original set of routes announced for the bus service.

So far, the government has activated four routes for the bus service.

The first route started took passengers between Model Colony and Tower.

The second route took passengers from North Karachi to Indus Hospital in Korangi.

The third route saw passengers travel between Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Malir Cantt.

The fourth route was the one between Numaish and Sea View.