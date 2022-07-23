Lahore court allows shifting Dua Zehra to Karachi shelter home

A local court of Lahore has ordered to shift Dua Zehra to a shelter home in Karachi, SAMAA TV’s Arshad Ali reported.

Judicial Magistrate Rizwan Ahmed pronounced the reserved verdict on Saturday.

The court said that Dua Zehra – who eloped with Zaheer Ahmed – should be moved to a shelter home in Karachi from Lahore.

The court directed the related police officer to ensure the safety of Dua Zehra in the process.

Salman Sufi, head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms, also extended assistance in the process on his Twitter account.

“As per court decision, #DuaZehra shall be handed over to Sindh Police by Punjab Government,” he wrote in the tweet and added, “She shall be taken to child protection bureau Sindh and later produced in front of Court in Sindh.”

Sufi said that the Punjab child protection bureau and social welfare department stand ready to assist in this regard.