Chelsea, FC Barcelona battle for Jules Kounde

Chelsea are interested in signing Sevilla’s defender Jules Kounde for a deal worth £55m, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

However, Spanish club FC Barcelona are also in the race to sign the French star.

“Chelsea have sent paperworks to Sevilla for Kounde deal during the night, pushing to get it over the line,” tweeted Romano.

“Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla’s final approval to avoid new attempts from Barcelona today,” he added.

“While Sevilla sources deny any agreement with FC Barcelona as negotiations are ‘only with Chelsea’. Barcelona are preparing an official bid to try and hijack the deal according to Gerard Romero,” Romano further stated.

Meanwhile, according to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona and Sevilla have not yet closed a deal for Kounde. The Frenchman is continuing to put pressure on the two clubs to finalise an agreement.

Kounde began his career at Bordeaux, where he registered 70 appearances for the French side. The 23-year-old joined Sevilla in 2019.

The Frenchman has made 133 appearances for Sevilla, which included a Europa League triumph in 2020. He was also voted into the team of the tournament.