‘All crisis can be averted through diplomacy’

After Russia and Ukraine, who remain at war with each other, signed a historic agreement at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the move.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Shehbaz said that the grain deal is a “historic victory of diplomacy.”

He added that the deal signifies that all crises can be averted through meaningful engagement.

the premier went on to congratulate Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for playing a pivotal role in preventing a global food crisis.

On Saturday, Ukraine and Russia signed a deal on wheat deliveries which had been stuck since February when the latter invaded the former.

The deal ended months of negotiations and sent wheat prices tumbling to levels last seen before Moscow’s invasion.

The deal will see Ukrainian grain ships travel along safe corridors that avoid known mines in the Black Sea to deliver wheat grain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that around 20 million tons of produce from last year’s harvest and the current crop will be exported under the agreement, estimating the value of Ukraine’s grain stocks at around $10 billion.

“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea – a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Pakistan’s needs

Shehbaz’s comments come as Pakistan seeks to import some 300,000 million metric tons of wheat in the coming weeks to shore up the wheat supply in the country.

In a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet earlier this month, the government had first approved the import of around 500,000 million metric tons of wheat but then revised that target downwards to 300,000 million metric tons of wheat.