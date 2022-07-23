New dates for Asia Cup 2022 revealed

The highly-anticipated Asia Cup is likely to start from August 24 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Sri Lanka remain the host nation.

The T20 tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27, is likely to be shifted to the UAE due to economic and political crises in the host country.

The decision to host the tournament in a different nation has been conveyed to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) season three was also postponed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to the same reason.

However, now reports emerged that the qualifying round will begin on August 24, which might very likely be the event’s opening date. The tournament, which is going to be played in the T20 format due to the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, will run until September 10 or 11, as per the Cricket Addictor.

The official announcement will be made soon in this regard as SLC and ACC are finalising the deal with the UAE for the tournament.