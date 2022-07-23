Pakistan seeks SCO support on economy, food security

Islamabad on Friday expressed an interest in developing priority areas within the country as it sought to consolidate its role in the eight-member regional bloc, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

This was expressed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and SCO Secretary General Ambassador Zhang Ming at the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the purposes and principles of the SCO Charter and the ‘Shanghai Spirit.’

He assured Ming of Pakistan’s active support in taking forward SCO’s development cooperation agenda.

The foreign minister highlighted the potential of the SCO region and stated that it was their collective responsibility to work together in harnessing this potential effectively for the sustained progress and prosperity of the SCO region as a whole.

Discussing the comprehensive and diverse socio-economic cooperation matrix of SCO, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s interest in key priority areas of connectivity and transport; food security; innovation and technology exchange, trade and economy, including e-commerce; start-ups and digital literacy; youth empowerment, etc.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s potential as a trans-shipment and trade hub for SCO countries and reiterated Pakistan’s keenness to play an active and constructive role in further strengthening SCO.

Both sides exchanged views on the modernization of working mechanisms of SCO as well as the further expansion of the organization.

Bilawal reassured Ming that Pakistan will support the reform process.

Afghan support

While discussing the situation in Afghanistan, Bilawal underscored the need to maintain constructive engagement and practical cooperation to promote the shared goals of peace, stability, development and regional connectivity.

He added that the international community must scale up assistance to help address the twin challenges of the dire humanitarian situation and economic crisis.

The Afghan interim authorities, on their part, must address the concerns of the international community about inclusivity; respect for the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education; and continued efforts in counter-terrorism, he maintained.

What is SCO?

The SCO is a trans-regional multilateral organization focusing on political, economic, security and military alliances.

It was formed in Shanghai in 1996 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. It was rechristened as the SCO in 2001 as the organization opened to other regional players and expanded its role.

Its permanent members comprise eight countries, including Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and India.

There are also four ‘Observer States’ interested in acceding to full membership. This includes Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia.

Additionally, there are six “Dialogue Partners” including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkiye.