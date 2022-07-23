Ch Shujaat lifts lid on why he told party members not to vote for Pervez Elahi

After the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari controversially rejected the 10 votes cast by members of the PML-Q in favor of their party’s parliamentary leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain broke his silence on why he issued a direction to not vote for him.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who has been the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) since 2003, had written a letter to the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, certifying that in the elections for the Punjab chief minister, his party should vote for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Hamza Shahbaz.

Per the rules and the Constitution, the party chief is empowered to set the party line for voting in the provincial assembly. Exercising this, Hussain had written to Mazari.

This decision meant that 10 party members, who have been elected to the provincial assembly were barred from voting for their own party’s candidate, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Moreover, it also meant that even Elahi, being a PML-Q ticket holder, was barred from voting for himself in the election.

Hussain, though, chose to break the silence over his strange decision.

“Pervez Elahi is my candidate for the [Punjab] chief minister post, today and tomorrow,” Hussain said in a message posted from his official Twitter account.

“But he cannot be PTI’s candidate,” he continued.

In the series of tweets, Hussain explained why he chose to support the rival PML-N.

“Having had a 30-year-relationship with state institutions, how can I support those who criticize these institutions?” he asked in a thinly-veiled dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his incendiary speeches in the run-up to the Punjab by-elections.

“It is because of these institutions that there is stability in Pakistan today,” he continued.

“The state in which the country is today, leaders of all political parties need to think beyond their personal interests so that the country does find itself bogged in further crises,” he said, alluding to the current economic crisis exacerbated by the political instability in the country.

“Otherwise, the nation, the state institutions and the country will face further divisions and will play into the hands of opportunists,” he said.

“Do not try to mistake political opposition for personal opposition. Keep all grudges and confrontational politics aside and think of national stability and security.”

Whosoever has the opportunity to come into power, must reach out to their political opponents and invite them to dialogue to evolve a united path out of the current crisis for the greater interest of national stability and security, he urged.

On Friday, Hamza Shahbaz retained his post as the chief minister of Punjab in the run-off election after securing 179 votes. Elahi had received a total of 18 votes, including 10 from his party and 176 from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

But Mazari controversially rejected the votes cast by the PML-Q in favor of Elahi after reading out a letter from Hussain. He also rejected the argument given by PTI’s Raja Basharat who quoted Article 63 (A) of the constitution, instead, he chose to follow an interpretation of the Supreme Court of the law.