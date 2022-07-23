Watch Live

Pakistan likely to make two changes for second Sri Lanka Test

Visitors lead the two-Test series 1-0
Qadir Khawaja Jul 23, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Pakistan are likely to make two changes for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

According to sources, injured pacer Shaheen Afridi is set to be replaced by spinner Nauman Ali, while top-order batter Azhar Ali will make way for Fawad Alam.

Pakistan Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq believes that the visitors could suffer due to the absence of star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who suffered a knee injury during the first Test.

Mushtaq spoke to media on Saturday ahead of the second and final Test, which begins on July 24.

“We will suffer because of Shaheen’s absence,” said Mushtaq. “He has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball, which proves beneficial for the side.”

“Just like death, you can’t predict an injury to fast-bowler,” he added.

The visitors rode on opener Abdullah Shafique’s unbeaten 160 to chase down a record 342 at the venue on a tense fifth day of the first Test. The win gave them a 1-0 series lead.

Crucial World Test Championship points will be up for grabs for both teams, with Pakistan third and Sri Lanka sixth in the current standings.

Pakistan linuep for second Test

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali.

Sajid Khan Jul 23, 2022 05:47pm
Also need to replace Agha Salman with Faheem Ashraf. Faheem is much better than Salma Agha in bowling and batting and number of time he played well when Pakistan needed.
