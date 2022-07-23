Covid-19 updates: Pakistan’s positivity rate reaches almost 3%

Pakistan reported as many as 693 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 2.96%, the National Institute of Health reported on Saturday.

At least two more deaths consequent to coronavirus infections were reported on Friday. This takes the total number of reported deaths from the covid-19 to 30,464.

According to the NIH Pakistan, total 23,423 covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of these, 693 were reported positive.

Currently, 180 patients are under observation in critical care units of different hospitals.

NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram congregations

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Friday guidelines for holding Majalis to curb the spread of coronavirus during Muharram, SAMAA TV reported.

The NCOC has directed that Muharram congregations should be held in open spaces, not at homes or cramped places. The organizers should ensure the use of face masks and social distancing.