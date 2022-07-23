Covid-19 updates: Pakistan’s positivity rate reaches almost 3%
Pakistan reported as many as 693 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 2.96%, the National Institute of Health reported on Saturday.
At least two more deaths consequent to coronavirus infections were reported on Friday. This takes the total number of reported deaths from the covid-19 to 30,464.
According to the NIH Pakistan, total 23,423 covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of these, 693 were reported positive.
Currently, 180 patients are under observation in critical care units of different hospitals.
NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram congregations
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Friday guidelines for holding Majalis to curb the spread of coronavirus during Muharram, SAMAA TV reported.
The NCOC has directed that Muharram congregations should be held in open spaces, not at homes or cramped places. The organizers should ensure the use of face masks and social distancing.
Masks, hand sanitizers and a facility to wash hands should be made available at entrances, it said.
It will be mandatory for Zakirs and participants of majalis to be vaccinated.
Children and people over 65 should attend majalis through video-link, the NCOC said.
Volunteers and scouts should be used to ensure the implementation of covid-19 SOPs.
Majalis should not be held for extended hours.
Floors should be cleaned with Chlorine before and after the majalis.
Food should preferably be distributed in disposable packs.