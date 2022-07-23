Watch Live

Sports » Cricket

Erin Holland identifies three destructive Pakistan cricketers

She has worked as presenter in PSL
Samaa Web Desk Jul 23, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter/Erin Holland</p>

Sports presenter Erin Holland, who has also worked for the Pakistan Super League, has identified three destructive Pakistan cricketers, in a tweet on Friday.

She heaped praise on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL) draft.

“Seen the demolition these 3 can inflict first hand at PSL - all BBL teams should be putting their hands up for them in the draft!!,” Holland tweeted.

“Rizwan was unbelievable this past PSL season too - and keeps like the energiser bunny,” she added.

Alongside the trio, all-rounder Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf are also expected to be part of the tournament’s draft which will be held on August 28.

Babar and Rizwan are the two top-ranked batters in T20I cricket currently, whereas Shaheen has been in phenomenal form with the bowl this year.

Public BBL12 draft nominations so far

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Waqarullah Ishaq, Izharulhaq Naveed, Naveen-ul-haq Murid, Hazratullah Zazai

Namibia: David Wiese

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Todd Astle

South Africa: Faf du Plessis, Marchant de Lange, Rilee Rossouw

West Indies: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Tion Webster, Nyeem Young.

