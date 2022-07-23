Saqlain reveals why Pakistan could suffer in second Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq believes that the visitors could suffer due to the absence of star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who suffered a knee injury, during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Mushtaq spoke to media on Saturday ahead of the second and final Test, which begins on July 24.

“We will suffer because of Shaheen’s absence,” said Mushtaq. “He has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball, which proves beneficial for the side.”

“Just like death, you can’t predict an injury to fast-bowler,” he added.

Mushtaq also said that final decision about changes in the Pakistan linuep will be taken tomorrow.

The former off-spinner also heaped praise on pacer Naseem Shah and skipper Babar Azam.

“Naseem Shah has a lot of potential. He ticks all the boxes, which is why we trust him to deliver,” he said.

“The legends of the world cricket are talking about Babar Azam which means the world has understood the abilities worth and talent of Babar Azam,” he concluded.

The visitors rode on opener Abdullah Shafique’s unbeaten 160 to chase down a record 342 at the venue on a tense fifth day of the first Test. The win gave them a 1-0 series lead.