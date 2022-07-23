Ruling alliance demands full SC bench to hear petition on Mazari’s ruling

The ruling alliance has called for the formation of a full court bench for hearing the petition against the ruling of Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in the Punjab chief minister election.

In a statement, the alliance said that a full bench of the top court should be formed to hear the petition filed by PTI, PML-Q as these are very important national, political and constitutional matters.

It added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was repeatedly trying to fan anarchy in politics and his motive was to get into power through a backdoor channel and protect his corruption and save himself from accountability.

The statement read the people are paying the heavy price of political instability.

The Constitution has drawn a clear line of authority between the legislature, judiciary, and administration which an arrogant, abrogator of the Constitution and idol of fascism was trying to remove.

The ruling coalition denounced making any compromise on the Constitution, democracy, and the people’s right to rule and refreshed their resolve to move together on every forum.