Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2022 Jul 23, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2022 Recommended Punjab CM election: SC relegates Hamza Shahbaz to ‘interim CM’ with limited powers Sri Lankan teenager in line for Test debut against Pakistan Shinzo Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Punjab CM election results: Advantage Hamza as PML-Q’s votes in Elahi’s favor canceled Snub Imran and join us: Zardari issues ultimatum to Elahi Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort ahead of Punjab CM election