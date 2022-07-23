Lahore Qalandars to face Indian team

Lahore Qalandars’ development squad will face an Indian team during a T20 tournament, hosted by Cricket Namibia, in September this year.

Along with Namibia’s national team, South Africa’s Momentum Multiply Titans, Pakistan Super League’s Qalandars and India’s Bengal team will take part in the event.

The tournament, named Global T20 Namibia, will take place between September 1-9. The schedule for the event will be revealed in due course.

Namibia has decided to organise the tournament in order to fine tune their preparations for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Debabrata Das, Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary, is looking forward to playing in the event.

“The broadcasters for the tournament came before our president [Avishek Dalmiya] and invited us. We took the opportunity to play six-seven games before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy [India’s domestic T20 tournament for men], because we can get to play against a World Cup team,” Das told ESPNcricinfo.

“The ambition is that there are several young players who are playing in local cricket in Bengal and performing fantastically with respect to T20s. So we are sending mostly those young guys so that we can make our team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” he added.