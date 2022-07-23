Fear of lawlessness: Rangers deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi

In a bid to maintain law and order, the federal government has deployed paramilitary Rangers in two districts of Punjab at the request of the provincial government.

The interior ministry has deployed 4,000 Rangers personnel in Lahore and Rawalpindi districts.

The request was made following the controversial election of the Punjab chief minister on Friday and ensuing nationwide protests on the call of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Responding to former prime minister Imran Khan’s call, PTI supporters thronged streets throughout the country, protesting against Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling during the chief minister’s election on July 22.

Earlier, Mazari had discarded the votes of 10 Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) members, paving the way for Hamza Shahbaz to remain the chief minister of Punjab.