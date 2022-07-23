Punjab minister calls for reinterpretation of Article 63(A) by Supreme Court’s full bench

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that PML-N clinched victory in the Punjab chief minister run-off election according to the law and Constitution however called for reinterpretation of Article 63(A) by a full-bench of Supreme Court.

He was addressing the reporters in Lahore.

He said that the matter is of utter importance and its reinterpretation should not be done other than a full bench of the top court.

He said that defection of PTI MPAs resulted in their de-seating and by-elections were held ensuing a constitutional crisis in Punjab.

Tarar said there was ambiguity in the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding Article 63(A) and that the judges who were part of the bench then already had a ‘certain’ mindset.

He emphasized that reinterpretation of the matter had become necessary to end confusion.