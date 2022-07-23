Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab minister calls for reinterpretation of Article 63(A) by Supreme Court’s full bench

Attaullah Tarar says ambiguity must end
Samaa Web Desk Jul 23, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that PML-N clinched victory in the Punjab chief minister run-off election according to the law and Constitution however called for reinterpretation of Article 63(A) by a full-bench of Supreme Court.

He was addressing the reporters in Lahore.

He said that the matter is of utter importance and its reinterpretation should not be done other than a full bench of the top court.

He said that defection of PTI MPAs resulted in their de-seating and by-elections were held ensuing a constitutional crisis in Punjab.

Tarar said there was ambiguity in the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding Article 63(A) and that the judges who were part of the bench then already had a ‘certain’ mindset.

He emphasized that reinterpretation of the matter had become necessary to end confusion.

attaullah tarar

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div