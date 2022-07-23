Punjab CM election was held as per SC orders: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the Punjab Chief Minister election was held as per the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He was talking to the media in Lahore on Saturday.

After Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter, Pervaiz Elahi’s votes were reduced from 186 to 176. Hamza got 179 votes and he won with the majority on his side.

The interior minister said that PTI is a master at propaganda. Imran Khan abused the Election Commission of Pakistan even after winning the by-elections.

They abuse the courts whenever a decision goes against them, he said.

The minister said that the apex court’s decision that the PTI was celebrating about has come back to haunt them.

He was referring to the supreme court’s verdict issued on the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A

The Supreme Court by a majority 3:2 decision held that the votes of the defecting lawmakers’ could not be counted.

Sanaullah said that the PTI creates narratives based on lies and constantly lie to the nation, adding that former prime minister Imran Khan wants to divide the nation and one should never trust Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

He again urged the ECP to announce the verdict of the prohibited funding case against the PTI.