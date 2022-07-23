PCB ropes in South Africa’s Imran Tahir for over Rs10m

Veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir is reportedly set to be part of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

The junior league is scheduled to take place in October later this year.

Legendary batter Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Daren Sammy have already been appointed as mentors of the teams.

However, According to Cricket Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to hire the services of Imran Tahir.

He will be part of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) as a team mentor.

The board has reportedly paid $45,000 to get the services of the Pakistan-born leg-spinner. Meanwhile, the rest of the mentors will receive $50,000 respectively for PJL.

The 43-year-old spinner has represented the Proteas in 20 Tests, 107 ODIs and 38 T20Is. He last played an international match in 2019. Since then, he is regularly participating in franchise leagues.