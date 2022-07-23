Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor

Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram has joined Mirpur Royals as a mentor for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season two.

The franchise shared the development on its social media platforms on Saturday.

“I have so many friends from Mirpur here that’s why I joined the Royals,” said Akram in a video message from England. “I am eagerly waiting to join the team and for motivating our players while sitting in the dug outs, will be sharing my experience with them.”

“There are some big players like Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed are participating in KPL2, we also have senior player Shoaib Malik in our team. Hoping our boys will put up an excellent show, so fans keep supporting Mirpur Royals,” he added.

Chairman Mirpur Royals Abdul Wajid and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) are optimistic that the team will perform beyond expectations under the former Pakistan captain’s mentorship.

The second season of KPL, which will feature seven teams, will begin in August next month.

Mirpur Royals Squad:

Shoaib Malik (Icon Player), Imad Wasim (Platinum), Haris Sohail (Platinum), Ali Imran (Diamond), Salman Irshad (Diamond), Abrar Ahmed (Gold), Mohammad Akhlaq (Gold), Kashif Ali (Silver), Mohammad Hamza Arshad (Silver), Zubair Khan Lodhy (Silver), Zaid Alam (Silver), Hassan Nawaz (Emerging), Ali Razzaq (Emerging), Sufyan (Kashmir), Shan (Kashmir), Umar Hayat (Kashmir), Faizan Saleem (Kashmir), Shadab Majeed (Kashmir)