Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab, again

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Governor Punjab Baligur Rehman administered the oath of the office to Hamza. The ceremony took place early on Saturday morning.

Hamza was able to retain his post as the chief minister of Punjab following a dramatic end to the process as a last-minute retreat by PML-Q Chief Shujaat Hussain resulted in the cancelation of 10 votes cast by PML-Q members in favor of PTI-PML-Q joint candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

After announcing the count of votes in the Punjab Assembly on Friday evening, Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari read out a letter which he had received from PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain which directed his party members to vote in favor of Hamza Shahbaz in the run-off polls.

As soon as Hamza took oath, some of the people present there started shouting “Aik Zardari, Sab pe Bhari”.

Shujaat’s direction to PML-Q lawmakers came soon after PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari meet PML-Q met at a mutual friend’s house after PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif contacted Zardari at a time when the voting for Punjab chief minister election faces delay.