Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 9am | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 9am | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2022 Jul 23, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 9am | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2022 Recommended Punjab CM election results: Advantage Hamza as PML-Q’s votes in Elahi’s favor canceled Ch Shujaat lifts lid on why he told party members not to vote for Pervez Elahi Pakistan likely to make two changes for second Sri Lanka Test Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Punjab CM election results: Advantage Hamza as PML-Q’s votes in Elahi’s favor canceled Snub Imran and join us: Zardari issues ultimatum to Elahi Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort ahead of Punjab CM election