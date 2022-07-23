PTI supporters crowd streets on ex-PM Imran’s call

Responding to former prime minister Imran Khan’s call, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters thronged streets throughout the country, protesting against Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling during the chief minister’s election on July 22.

Earlier, Mazari had discarded the votes of 10 Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) members, paving the way for Hamza Shahbaz to remain the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In the capital city, Islamabad, PTI leaders, workers and fans gathered at Jinnah park and F9 park where the demonstrations continued against the cheap tactics employed by the incumbent government to steal the Punjab CM’s election.

Ex-energy minister Hammad Azhar said the most number of supporters were witnessed at the Liberty Chowk protest in Lahore. “The people of the city are out at Liberty Chowk to protect the public mandate,” he tweeted in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

It is pertinent to mention that 186 Punjab Assembly members belonging to PTI and PML-Q were present outside the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry till the filing of this story to file a petition challenging the deputy speaker’s ruling.

In Karachi, the main protest avenue was Shahrae Faisal and the areas around Nursery. A crowd of approximately 50-60 people had blocked the main road, which caused a traffic jam.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa Digital, a commuter stuck in the traffic congestion said, “A major protest was being staged at Shahrae Faisal by PTI.”

She added that when her car was initially stuck in the traffic jam, PTI supporters, mostly males, began banging the windows of her vehicle but later cleared the way for them to pass through.

“They wanted me to get out and join the protest. It was very exciting. I felt like a celebrity,” she exclaimed, highlighting that the protestors were chanting slogans against the Pakistan Peoples Party, saying that “Zardari is a thief.”

Replying to a question, she clarified that she did not get scared at all. “I was interested in observing the situation. It was a peaceful protest.”

Another commuter travelling on the same road said she was stuck for at least 90 minutes, but was able to get out via the service lane later.

In Peshawar, PTI lovers assembled at Hashtangri Chowk to register their protest. They were seen celebrating as they were hopeful of the top court to quash Mazari’s ruling soon.