Third tranche: Pakistan sends 10.6 tons of aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday handed over the third tranche of emergency aid to Afghanistan, comprising 10 tons of relief goods.

The eastern part of Afghanistan has been devastated recently by flash floods caused by torrential rains.

A ceremony to hand over the aid was held at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Friday. Afghanistan Charge d’affaires Sardar Muhammad Shakeeb received the relief goods on behalf of the Afghan government.

Handing over the goods, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan currently suffering from natural calamities such as floods and earthquakes.

Highlighting the fraternal bonds between the peoples of the two countries, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue assistance and relief efforts for the brotherly Afghan people.

The foreign minister stated that both the government and the people of Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Afghan nation in these testing times.

He also underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Afghanistan and underlined that the two countries have remained engaged to devise a facilitative trade and transit regime and increase connectivity.

Noting that this was the third tranche of relief goods dispatched to Afghanistan, he urged the international community to step up efforts to help affectees in Afghanistan.

Afghan Charge d’ affairs Shakeeb thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for extending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

He expressed special gratitude for including clothing in the package for the affectees.

The ceremony was also attended by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and senior officials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan.

Relief goods

On directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had arranged 10.6 tons of relief goods including winter clothing items, tents, blankets, tarpaulin and food items such as flour, cooking oil and sugar to support the people of calamity-hit areas in Afghanistan.

The goods were flown to Kandahar before being dispatched to the worst-hit worst-affected areas of Eastern Afghanistan.

Earlier, the NDMA had dispatched humanitarian assistance to affected areas on June 23 via road.

It was followed by a second tranche through aircraft on June 24.

Both consignments carried family tents, blankets, tarpaulin, essential food items, and medical supplies to cater to the needs of affectees.