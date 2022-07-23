Energy crisis: Govt mulls shifting offices to solar

With the country facing a power crisis, exacerbated by growing demand amidst rising fuel prices and shortage of fuel supply, the government is mulling a plan to shift government offices onto alternate means of power.

This was discussed in a meeting on Friday chaired by Federal Housing and Works Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on converting government office buildings to run on solar power.

During the meeting, a short-term plan to shift government offices to solar energy was discussed.

Shallwani suggested that converting government office buildings to run on solar power can bring many advantages. Primary among them would be drawing down the load on the national grid and the other being benefits in lowering the bills incurred by the government to power its buildings.

A plan to shift small consumers to solar energy through subsidy or concessional loans was also discussed.

Shallwani reiterated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to promote sustainable and green energy and the creation of a task force on solar energy comprising different federal ministers and federal secretaries and chief secretaries of provinces.