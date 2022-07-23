Timeline of events leading to Punjab CM’s runoff election

Here is the timeline of events that lead to the runoff Punjab chief minister’s election.

April 30, 2022

Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as Punjab Chief minister. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administers the oath following a Lahore High Court order.

May 19, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf files a petition in LHC challenging Hamza’s election.

May 20, 2022

LHC issues notices to Punjab CM Hamza and four others on separate petitions filed by the PTI.

May 23, 2022

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deseats 25 PTI lawmakers including five reserved seat MPAs who had defected and voted for Hamza Shahbaz.

May 25, 2022

ECP announces by-election for 20 Punjab constituencies on July 17. LHC fines Hamza Shahbaz Rs100,000 after he fails to respond to petitions challenging his election as Punjab chief minister.

June 7, 2022

LHC puts Hamza Shahbaz on notice, seeking response on petition filed by PTI.

June 27, 2022

LHC directs ECP to notify five PTI MPAs on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly against those de-seated on May 23.

June 30, 2022

A five-member larger bench of LHC votes 4:1 in favor of the PTI’s petition, voids Hamza Shahbaz’s election as CM.

July 1, 2022

The Supreme Court announced that the re-election for the Punjab CM slot would be held on July 22.

July 6, 2022

The ECP issued notifications for five reserved seats of PTI in the Punjab Assembly.

July 17, 2022

PTI swept the by-elections held in 20 constituencies of Punjab by taking 15 seats.

July 22, 2022

During the CM election, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari discarded the votes of 10 PML-Q MPAs citing the top court’s order in the Article 63A case and adjourned the session.

The total number of votes taken by PTI and PML-Q were 186 whereas PML-N, PPP, Rah-e-Haq party and independent candidates managed only 179 votes.

Currently the Punjab CM is Hamza Shahbaz.