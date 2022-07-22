SBP’s board expands by 8 new non-executive directors

The government on Friday appointed eight prominent economists to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) board.

A notification issued by the Finance Division on Friday said that the appointments were ratified by President Arif Alvi on the recommendation of the federal government.

The new members will join the central bank’s board as non-executive directors.

The names include a list of prominent economists and lawyers including:

Dr Ali Cheema,

Dr Akbar Ziaid,

Tariq Mahmood Pasha,

Najaf Yawar,

Fawad Anwar,

Nadeem Hussain,

Mahfooz Ali Khan and

Zahid Fakhuddin Ebrahim.

The new appointees will serve in their position for five years, the notice added.

The move comes as the rupee remains in free fall while the government struggles to shore up the economy.