Party head vs Parliamentary leader: Who wields the ultimate power

Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chief Chaudhry played kingmaker Friday by writing a letter to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari that “as party head” of PML-Q he had directed the party’s ten MPAs to vote in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

His letter allowed Mazari to exclude ten PML-Q votes, including the one cast by Pervaiz Elahi himself, from the final tally after the Punjab chief minister election, and consequently Elahi’s rival Hamza was reelected the chief minister.

Mazari cited a Supreme Court ruling on the interpretation of Article 63A. The apex court had earlier this year declared that the vote cast “contrary to any direction issued by” the parliamentary party in the election of prime minister or chief minister “cannot be counted and must be disregarded.”

Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi have claimed that Shujaat’s letter does not hold any significance as it is the parliamentary party chief who could set the party line for voting. Moonis also shared a letter sent to PML-Q MPAs stating that Elahi was the party’s candidate and that they must vote in his favor.

Elahi shared a few lines from Article 63A to claim that all that matters is the decision of the parliamentary party leader.

Elahi camp in the PML-Q and the PTI leaders say they intend to fight it out in the courts which, they believe, will struck down Mazari’s ruling.

However, Article 63A uses two terms: ‘party head’ and ‘head of the parliamentary party’.

It is the “party head” who has the authority to declare that a said lawmaker of their party has defected.

The relevant part of the article reads as follows:

63A. Disqualification on grounds of defection, etc. (1) If a member of a Parliamentary Party composed of a single political party in a House- (a) resigns from membership of his political party o joins another Parliamentary Party; or (b) votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the Parliamentary Party to which he belongs, in relations to- (i) election of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister; or (ii) a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or (iii) a Money Bill or a Constitution (Amendment) Bill; he may be declared in writing by the Party Head to have defected from the political party, and the Head of the Parliamentary Party may forward a copy of the declaration to the Presiding Officer, and shall similarly forward a copy thereof to the member concerned: Provided that before making the declaration, the Party Head shall provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him. Explanation: "Party Head" means any person, by whatever name called, declared as such by the Party.

The role of the party head has also been discussed in the Supreme Court ruling on the interpretation of Article 63A.

On May 18, while the court ruled that vote cast against parliamentary party direction would not be counted, it also said that the exclusion of vote from counting will apply “regardless of whether the Party Head, subsequent to such vote, proceeds to take, or refrains from taking, action that would result in a declaration of defection.”

Shujaat Hussain in his letter to Mazari made clear that he was writing as the party head: “As party head of Pakistan Muslim League, I have issued directions to all my provincial members to cast their votes in favour of Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif,”

It is clear that as party head he can declare whether or not ten PML-Q MPAs Parvez Elahi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shuja Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajjad Sajid Ahmed Khan, Ehsanullah Chaudhry, Muhammad Afzal, Bismah Chaudhry, and Khadija Umar have defected.

Shujaat’s declaration will then be forwarded by the parliamentary head to the ECP, which could then de-seat these MPAs.

Elahi stands to lose not only his provincial assembly seat but also his position as speaker Punjab Assembly.

But this is not going to happen anytime soon and Punjab’s political crisis may linger on for some time.

It could only add to the political uncertainty in the country.