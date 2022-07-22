Imran ‘rejects’ Deputy Speaker Mazari’s ‘rejection’ of 10 PML-Q votes

Former prime minister Imran Khan has categorically rejected Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s rejection of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid’s (PML-Q) votes casted in favor of joint candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi during the chief minister’s election on July 22.

Addressing the nation in Lahore on Friday night, the PTI chairman told the public and his supporters to register a peaceful protest throughout the country in a bid to let the incumbent government rulers know that “they are not goats and sheep” but are aware of their rights.

Imran said the entire nation is looking towards the Supreme Court now. “The top court’s ruling on Article 63-A is succinctly clear that party members are bound to follow the orders of the parliamentary party leader in the assembly instead of the party leader,” he emphasized, highlighting how ex-president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been ruling Sindh since 14 years, looting wealth of the nation and using it to purchase parliamentarians.

Decrying the stolen Punjab chief minister’s election, Imran blamed Zardari for always “leading the funeral of democracy” in this country.

He cited how British democracy works and parliamentarians are held accountable for every small mistake. “The UK PM was caught organizing a party while Covid restrictions were still in place and this was the first blow that lead to his resignation.”

Imran went on to say that “Buying and selling was visible clearly at Sindh House. Public representatives were sold through stolen money.”

The PTI chief added how the public mandate was sacrificed just to let the looters rule. He urged the SC to make the right decision as all the eyes were on them.

“I started this Jihad against Zardari and his gang 26 years ago. The easy way out for me was to give all of them a NRO but I did not nor will I ever for the sake of my people.”

Imran maintained that the sanctity of the parliament is based on “morality” which was quashed earlier.