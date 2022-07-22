Sanaullah thanks Shujaat for blocking ‘arrogant’ Imran Khan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that arrogant PTI leaders were hurling threats to the government officials ahead of the Punjab chief minister election, adding that Punjab has been saved from Imran Khan.

He thanked PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on behalf of PML-N and its supporters for withdrawing support from PTI-PML-Q joint candidate Pervaiz Elahi and termed his decision as ‘prudent’.

Sanaullah said, “Today is the day of democracy and endurance.” He added that an arrogant man like Imran Khan wants to spread anarchy in the country, but his way was blocked.

He said that according to Article 63(A) of the Constitution, the lawmakers of a party cannot vote against the direction of the party chief. Not only that their votes would be canceled but those members will be de-seated as well, he added.