Aamir Liaquat’s first wife, daughter lodge complaint against Dania Shah

Deceased televangelist and parliamentarian Amir Liaquat Hussain’s daughter Dua Aamir and first wife Bushra have lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against his third wife Dania Shah.

Former wife Bushra has maintained that the video released by Dania became the reason of Aamir Liaquat’s death.

“Technically Dania was not Aamir’s wife anymore,” Bushra said. “Dania has mentioned in so many videos that she had taken a khulla from Aamir.”

She highlighted that they have submitted evidence against Dania to the FIA.

“We want justice,” Bushra added. “We did not get a post mortem done because its against Islam.”

She also quashed rumors of her former husband being murdered, saying that he died of natural causes.