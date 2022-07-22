Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife, daughter lodge complaint against Dania Shah

Submits evidence to FIA against televangelist's third wife
Samaa Web Desk Jul 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Deceased televangelist and parliamentarian Amir Liaquat Hussain’s daughter Dua Aamir and first wife Bushra have lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against his third wife Dania Shah.

Former wife Bushra has maintained that the video released by Dania became the reason of Aamir Liaquat’s death.

“Technically Dania was not Aamir’s wife anymore,” Bushra said. “Dania has mentioned in so many videos that she had taken a khulla from Aamir.”

She highlighted that they have submitted evidence against Dania to the FIA.

“We want justice,” Bushra added. “We did not get a post mortem done because its against Islam.”

She also quashed rumors of her former husband being murdered, saying that he died of natural causes.

Aamir Liaquat

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div