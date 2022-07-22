Does Shujaat’s direction to PML-Q lawmakers to not vote Elahi in CM poll carry weight?

PTI-PML-Q joint candidate for Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has said that the direction of PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain doesn’t hold any significance as he cited Article 63(A) of the Constitution which was interpreted by the Supreme Court at the request of President Arif Alvi.

In a tweet, Elahi claimed that only the party’s parliamentary leader was authorized to decide about the votes of its lawmakers in the assembly.

Hence, he added, Shujaat’s instruction to PML-Q lawmakers doesn’t hold significance.

He attached an image of the following excerpt of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

If a member of Parliamentary Party composed of a single party in a House

(a) Resigns from membership of his political party or joins another Parliamentary party; or

(b) Votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the Parliamentary Party to which he belongs, in relation to

(i) Election of the Prime Minister or The Chief Minister; or

(ii) A vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or

(iii) A Money Bill or a Constitution (Amendment) Bill;

Notably, PML-Q’s parliamentary party had nominated Elahi as the candidate for Punjab chief minister.

The handout regarding the decision of the parliamentary party was shared by PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi in a tweet.

Pervaiz Elahi in his tweet also said that they would go to court if they have to, adding that the final decision would be a constitutional one.