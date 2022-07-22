Pervaiz Elahi - The Chaudhry of Punjab’s politics

Punjab Assembly Speaker and candidate for the chief minister’s slot, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, son of Chaudhry Manzoor Elahi, was born on November 1, 1945.

He graduated in 1967 and obtained a diploma in Industrial Management from the United Kingdom.

Elahi hails from a distinguished industrial and political family. He is an industrialist and a veteran politician who served as Chairman of the District Council Gujrat during 1983-84.

Elahi has successively been serving as Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and National Assembly of Pakistan since 1985.

According to the Punjab Assembly website, “He functioned as Minister for Local Government & Rural Development for three terms during 1985-88, 1988-90, 1990-93 and served as Acting Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly during 1993-96.”

Elahi has had the honor to serve as Speaker of the Punjab Assembly during 1997-99.

He was elected as Chief Minister of Punjab and stayed in power till 2007. In 2008, he served as the Opposition leader in the National Assembly. Elahi also served as a MNA for two consecutive terms during 2008-13 and 2013-18.

He functioned as defence production and industries minister during 2011-13.

During the Pakistan People’s Party government in 2012, Elahi was appointed as the first ever Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In the 2018 general elections, he won two national assembly seats and one provincial assembly seat, however, he retained his provincial seat and was re-elected as speaker of the Punjab Assembly for the second time.

His cousin, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and son, Moonis Elahi are also seasoned politicians.