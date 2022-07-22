Hamza Shahbaz - the scion born with a political spoon

Incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is the eldest son of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Punjab Assembly website, Hamza completed his L.L.B from the London School of Economics after graduating from Government College Lahore.

He stepped into the political arena shortly after General Pervaiz Musharraf’s military takeover in the 90’s.

The first time Hamza contested elections for a provincial and national assembly seat was in 2008. He won the national assembly seat and served as a MNA from 2008 to 2018.

However, in 2018, he contested for a provincial and a national assembly seat but only retained the provincial seat. Hamza then served as the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly after losing the chief minister’s election to Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He took oath as the 21st Punjab chief minister on April 30 shortly after his father Shehbaz Sharif became the 23rd prime minister of the country.