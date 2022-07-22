How and why Punjab Assembly will elect chief minister in run-off election

Punjab Assembly is holding a session to complete the electoral process for the election of the chief minister as directed by the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Article 130 of the Constitution provides for the election of chief ministers.

It says that the “Chief Minister shall be elected by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly.”

This was the case when Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was elected chief minister on April 16. He secured 197 votes — well above the 186 votes that marked the majority of the total membership of the house.

However, when the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its ruling on the interpretation of Article 63A declared the vote of 25 defecting lawmakers would not be counted, he lost the simple majority.

But this did not deprive him of his position as chief minister as the court refrained from ordering a reelection.

Instead, the LHC ordered that the election process for the chief minister election must be completed.

Under Article 130, if none of the candidates for the chief minister slot secures a simple majority in the first phase of the election, a second and third runoff poll is conducted.

This is what the LHC ordered. Since Hamza does not command the support of 186 MPAs after excluding votes by 25 defecting members, a runoff election is to be held.

In a runoff election, a candidate who secures “a majority of votes of the members present” wins the election.

Although the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated the defecting MPAs, new MPAs have returned to the House following the July 17 byelection.

Now, the number of “members present” in the House stands near the full strength of the Punjab Assembly. The magic number of 186 members becomes important once again.

During the election, the MPAs will be asked to openly cast their votes.

Article 226 of the Constitution provides that elections for the prime minister and chief minister must be held openly while all other elections shall be held by secret ballot.

How MPAs vote to elect chief minister

The process for the election of chief minister has been laid down in the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly — in the Second Schedule to be precise.

The process runs as follows: