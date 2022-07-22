How and why Punjab Assembly will elect chief minister in run-off election
Punjab Assembly is holding a session to complete the electoral process for the election of the chief minister as directed by the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Article 130 of the Constitution provides for the election of chief ministers.
It says that the “Chief Minister shall be elected by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly.”
This was the case when Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was elected chief minister on April 16. He secured 197 votes — well above the 186 votes that marked the majority of the total membership of the house.
However, when the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its ruling on the interpretation of Article 63A declared the vote of 25 defecting lawmakers would not be counted, he lost the simple majority.
But this did not deprive him of his position as chief minister as the court refrained from ordering a reelection.
Instead, the LHC ordered that the election process for the chief minister election must be completed.
Under Article 130, if none of the candidates for the chief minister slot secures a simple majority in the first phase of the election, a second and third runoff poll is conducted.
This is what the LHC ordered. Since Hamza does not command the support of 186 MPAs after excluding votes by 25 defecting members, a runoff election is to be held.
In a runoff election, a candidate who secures “a majority of votes of the members present” wins the election.
Although the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated the defecting MPAs, new MPAs have returned to the House following the July 17 byelection.
Now, the number of “members present” in the House stands near the full strength of the Punjab Assembly. The magic number of 186 members becomes important once again.
During the election, the MPAs will be asked to openly cast their votes.
Article 226 of the Constitution provides that elections for the prime minister and chief minister must be held openly while all other elections shall be held by secret ballot.
How MPAs vote to elect chief minister
The process for the election of chief minister has been laid down in the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly — in the Second Schedule to be precise.
The process runs as follows:
- Before voting commences, bells are rung for five minutes to enable members not present in the chamber to be present
- Immediately after the bells stop ringing, all the entrances to the lobby are locked and the assembly staff posted at each entrance does not allow any entry or exit through those entrances until the voting has concluded.
- The speaker or deputy speaker (whoever is the presiding officer) then reads out the names of the candidates and directs members to vote.
- The speaker asks the members who wish to vote in favor of a candidate to pass in single file through the entrance where tellers shall be posted to record the votes.
- The teller records the vote of each member.
- After casting the vote, the member leaves the chamber and does not return until bells are rung for a second time.
- After the votes are cast, the secretary collects the division list recording the votes, and bells are rung for the second time.