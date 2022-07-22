AJK to create tourism authority to facilitate investors

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that a tourism authority will be created to promote the industry while being mindful of the environmental impact of development.

While talking to the media on Thursday, the AJK prime minister said that no compromises will be made on forest conservation or the protection of the environment in the region.

The PM, while highlighting the purpose of creating a Tourism Authority (TA) stated that it was meant to provide better facilities to investors through one-window operation.

Promotion of tourism, he said, would not only help enhance the region’s economy but also provide dignified employment opportunities to the unemployed and educated youth.

“The government is reviewing [plans for] a Tourism Corridor project,” the premier said, adding that the government will provide full protection to the local population and investors at tourist spots.

To boost tourism, he said plans were being developed to build recreational places and tourist attractions near lakes and rivers in the region.

He, however, maintained that any project affecting the wildlife and natural environment will not be allowed.

The prime minister said that officials of the tourism department have been instructed to offer proper accommodation, organic meals and interesting tourism opportunities such as horseback riding and adventure sports to the visitors.

He detailed that a Special Tourism Economic Zones will be created at the district and tehsil level for the purpose.

On a question regarding the promotion of information technology, he said that a comprehensive policy is being introduced under which thousands of young people would get training.