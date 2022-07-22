PML-N pushed into by-elections while sweeping PTI’s filth: minister Saad Rafique

Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that the PML-N has borne the burden of Imran Khan as he referred to runaway inflation that he considers as one of the factors in PML-N’s defeat in the by-polls held on Sunday.

Addressing the media in Lahore, the minister reiterated the demand of verdict in the PTI foreign funding case as well as called for the Supreme Court to hear the review petition on its decision on Presidential Reference for interpretation of Article-63(A) of the Constitution.

He said that PML-N was sweeping the pile of filth accumulated by PTI, and it was ‘pushed’ into the by-elections.

He said that no matter how fair the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) becomes, Imran Khan will not be satisfied.

The minister said, “We know how they [PTI] won in the by-elections.”

Rafique blamed Imran Khan for fanning instability in the country and accused him of desiring Pakistan to become Sri Lanka.

Imran Khan is aiming establishment now as he cannot work without crutches, he said.

Despite losing the government in the province, he claimed that no decision in Punjab can be taken without PML-N and added that his party and coalition partners will have a major role in every matter.