Are Shaheen, Babar, Rizwan featuring in BBL?

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and others are likely feature in the upcoming Big Bash League draft.

Alongside the trio, all-rounder Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf are also expected to be part of the tournament’s draft which will be held on August 28.

As per the draft order, Melbourne Renegades have the first pick whereas Ricky Ponting’s Hobart Hurricanes will be the last team to determine their pick.

Babar and Rizwan are the two top-ranked batters in T20I cricket currently, whereas Shaheen has been in phenomenal form with the bowl this year.

Other stars to feature in the league will include Rashid Khan, Faf Du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo.

Currently, there are a total of 170 nominations for the BBL draft so far but only 28 are public.

Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw, and Colin Munro are also set to feature in the BBL to further amp up the star value of the competition.