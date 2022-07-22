Rao Sardar replaced by Faisal Shahkar as Punjab IGP in a swift shuffle

The Punjab government has appointed Faisal Shahkar as the new Inspector General of Punjab Police shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving on the post.

Rao Sardar has now been appointed as the IG of Railways Police.

The appointment ensued as right before the Punjab chief minister run-off election, ex-Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal bowed out, refusing to serve in the province.

The top administrative and police officers had been targeted by the PTI for allegedly siding with the PML-N government.

AD Khawaja, Faisal Shahkar and Inam Ghani were strong contenders for the post, SAMAA TV reported.

Notably, on multiple occasions in his public rallies, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had warned the Punjab police officials of punitive action once they come into power in the wake of ‘atrocities’ on the peaceful protesters of PTI’s Azadi March.

And today, PTI-PML-Q has adequate numbers to form a new government in the province.