Zardari dashes to meet Shujaat again within span of hours as CM election faces delay

PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari is on his way to meet PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat at a mutual friend’s house after PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif contacted Zardari at a time when the voting for Punjab chief minister election faces delay.

Buying time, Zardari will again meet Shujaat house in a span of hours as the former desperately seeks the latter’s nod to net 10 crucial votes of PML-Q – which can tilt the weight in favor of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

SAMAA TV’s reporter Asim Munir said that Zardari will convey Nawaz Sharif’s message to Shujaat.

Earlier, as the PML-N is near to losing its government in Punjab, PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif has contacted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the developing political scenario, SAMMA TV reported on Friday.

They discussed future political strategy in light of the developing political situation.

Both leaders also discussed the factors leading to the failure in convincing PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to throw his weight behind Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister run-off election.

Both leaders, however, have decided to adopt an aggressive strategy against PTI which looks all set to form the government in the most populous province of the country.