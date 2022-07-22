Floods wreak havoc in parts of Punjab, KP

After wreaking havoc in Pai located in district Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the floodwaters entered Abizar located in Punjab on Friday.

Owing to a weakened protection dyke, floodwater entered the houses of locals destroying their valuables and putting their lives at risk.

Nala Nihal Shah located in Kalabagh, Mianwali also overflowed and water entered people’s houses and shops.

Meanwhile, at least four people died in different rain-related accidents in Isakhel, Punjab.

In one of the aforesaid incidents, a woman was buried under the debris while another person was injured when a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Hafizabad.

Meanwhile, in Rajanpur, more than 100 settlements were affected when 21 Mouzas were flooded.

The district administration has set up relief tents for the flood victims.

Moreover, torrential rains lashing Dera Ghazi Khan also triggered floods.

The dam breach in Dagarwali also resulted in the inundation of nearby areas. Dozens of houses were flooded and several collapsed under the weight of water.

In Sheikhupura, the wall of a college collapsed due to incessant downpour while the city of Multan also suffered urban flooding.

Yesterday, a case about Domeli Dam break was registered on the complaint of a Tehsildar in Jhelum.

Rainfall data for July

Last 24-hour weather update by PMD

Widespread Rain-wind/thundershower was reported in Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lahore while in scattered places in Layyah, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, D.G Khan, Narowal, Gujranwala.

Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in Punjab . province.

Last 24-hour rainfall data in mm

Jhang=149.6, Hafizabad=120.0, Khanewal=66.0, Kasur=61.0, R.Y Khan=58.0, Kot Addu=54.0, Lahore Airport=49.5, Layyah=42.9, Islamabad Airport=42.0, Faisalabad=38.0, Sialkot City=35.3, Multan Airport=32.2, Bhakkar=32.0, Sargodha City=30.6, Chaklala(Rawalpindi)=26.5, Islamabad City=25.7, Sialkot Airport=25.3, D.G Khan=25.0, Narowal=24.0, Gujranwala=21.7, Murree=20.0, Mangla=18.0, Jhelum=18.0, Khanpur=16.3, Noor Pur Thal=15.1, Gujrat=13.0, Multan City=13.0, Mandi Bahauddin=9.6, Lahore City=8.4, Joharabad=8.0, Kotli=8.0, T.T Singh=7.1, Bahawalpur Airport=7.0, Garhi Dopatta=6.0, Bahawalpur City=4.4, Attock=3.0, Rawalakot=2.0, Bahawalnagar=1.0, and Sahiwal=1.0.