Punjab CM election results: Advantage Hamza as PML-Q’s votes in Elahi’s favor canceled

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has retained his post as the chief minister of Punjab following a dramatic end to the process as a last-minute retreat by PML-Q Chief Shujaat Hussain resulted in the cancelation of 10 votes cast by PML-Q members in favor of PTI-PML-Q joint candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

After announcing the count of votes in the Punjab Assembly on Friday evening, Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari read out a letter which he had received from PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain which directed his party members to vote in favor of Hamza Shahbaz in the run-off polls.

“I confirmed the letter with Ch Shujaat Hussain thrice on the phone,” Mazari said.

PTI leader Raja Basharat pointed out that the party chief was not authorized to give such instructions adding that it was the decision of the parliamentary party leader who had decided to vote for a certain candidate. He also read out Article 63(A).

However, Mazari countered him by reading out the order of the Supreme Court issued in the case of voting against party lines.

How many votes did Hamza get?

Hamza Shahbaz secured 179 votes in the run-off elections. He received votes from his party, the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, and independents.

By comparison, his opponent Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who was the joint candidate of the PTI-PML-Q coalition, received 186 votes.

But after 10 votes cast by PML-Q members were canceled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, it brought down the figure to 176.

PTI-PML-Q had 186 votes and were in a clear position to form the government.

At least three provincial assembly members were absent while two seats are vacant in the house.

Zardari’s magic rubs off?

It seems as if the magic PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari rubbed off at the last minute, as it emerged in the last moments that PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had directed his party’s lawmakers to not vote for the joint candidate Elahi.

The last moment tilt of PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat directing his party’s lawmakers to not vote for Elahi played a decisive role.

After the Supreme Court’s verdict on the interpretation of Article 63(A), the party lawmakers cannot go against the party line defined by their head. Hence, PML-Q candidates could not vote in favor of their Parliamentary leader Elahi.

Election day

The day has finally arrived when the Punjab assembly elects its new provincial chief executive. The polls have taken on a new meaning following Sunday’s by-polls where the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz failed to secure a controlling lead in the province, causing high-end political drama and immense political uncertainty in the province.

The session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the chief minister of Punjab finally commenced after a delay of three hours.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari is chairing the session.

The assembly speaker explained the voting method to the lawmakers who would exercise their right.

As reported by SAMAA TV citing sources, PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat has directed the party’s lawmakers to not vote for PTI-PML-Q joint candidate Pervaiz Elahi in the election.

However, all 10 MPAs of PML-Q have voted in favor of Elahi.

The voting process has ended, and the counting has begun.

The winner of today’s poll, whether it is the coalition-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz, or the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervez Elahi, will not only signify who leads the province but will also set the stage for deciding Pakistan’s political future.

PTI-PML-Q coalition earlier should not have faced any problem in winning today’s run-off poll as their vote bag has 188 votes while the ruling coalition led by PML-N has support of 180 lawmakers.

SAMAA TV is keeping you update through its live transmission. Watch here:

Shortly after the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb hailed PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for snubbing Imran.

Later in an address to the nation, Imran rejected the rejection of 10 PML-Q votes by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and urged the people to hold peaceful protests throughout the country.

Lawmakers reach assembly, fight erupts

As per the latest details, the lawmakers of PTI-PML-Q coalition have reached the assembly.

The members of the ruling coalition led by PML-N has also reached the assembly.

The process faces delay as the Supreme Court had ordered to conduct voting at 4pm on July 22.

The political secretary of Hamza Shahbaz, Kabir Taj, and PTI lawmakers came to blows as the PML-N leader arrived in the assembly.

The fight erupted as the assembly staff stopped Taj from going inside the assembly hall and PTI leaders backed it.

Both parties hurled threats to each other. However, other staffers intervened and parted them.

The scenes outside the assembly are also a bit tense as well. The workers of PTI and PML-N have assembled outside ahead of the CM vote.

The political opponents chanted slogans against each other as the police failed to stop them from doing so.

PTI to file contempt of court petition against Mazari

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has announced going to the Supreme Court for contempt of court proceeding against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari for unnecessarily delaying the assembly session.

In a tweet, he said, “The unnecessary delay in [commencing] the assembly session is an open violation of the Supreme Court’s order.”

“We have instructed [our] lawyers for contempt of court proceeding [against the deputy speaker],” he added and said the petition will be filed in the top court shortly.

PML-N’s Uzma Zaeem arrives in hazmat suit

In a display of commitment to the political cause, PML-N candidate Uzma Zaeem Qadri – who had contracted Covid-19 – has reached the Punjab Assembly in a hazmat suit to vote in favor of her leader Hamza Shahbaz in the run-off election to be held shortly.

Police barred from going inside assembly

Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred the Punjab Police from going inside the provincial assembly ahead of the Punjab chief minister run-off election.

The court ordered the police to stay outside the Punjab Assembly unless it is summoned inside by the related authorities due to the law and order situation.

CM Hamza Shahbaz mulls strategy

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired the meeting of the ruling coalition lawmakers at the private hotel they were staying at before the election.

The meeting was attended by the lawmakers from PML-N, PPP, Rah-e-Haq party, and independent candidates.

The participants of the meeting mulled on the strategy for the run-off election which would select the new government in the province.

The lawmakers of the ruling coalition will leave for the Punjab Assembly at 3:30pm

Unrelated people enter assembly

Meanwhile, ahead of the CM election, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur reached the Punjab Assembly with 25-30 people despite the ban on the entry of unrelated people into the legislature.

Video clips showed unrelated people entering the assembly building behind Gandapur. PML-Q leader Monis Elahi was also present there.

SAMAA TV reported that several PTI leaders arriving at the Punjab Assembly are accompanied by at least four to five private guards who are inside the assembly.

Newly-elected independent to vote for PML-N

Syed Muhammad Rafiud din Bukhari, who was elected as an independent candidate from PP-228 during the recent by-elections, has announced support for Hamza Shahbaz.

Bukhari had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Izzat Javaid Khan. Rafiud Din secured 45,020 votes while his opponent got 38,338 votes.

He said that he would vote Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz’s Hamza Shahbaz in the run-off election for Punjab chief minister.

The MPA said that he is not joining any party but would vote for Hamza.

Responding to a question if he was contacted by Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza’s opponent, Bukhari said contacts are part of politics. He, however, expressed hope that Hamza would be elected Punjab chief minister.

PTI’s SMQ hopes voting is concluded peacefully

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “We have a good understanding with Pervaiz Elahi, and we are moving forward per that understanding.”

He said that Asif Ali Zardari also tried to meet Elahi and waited at his home for five hours, but he refused.

Qureshi expressed hope that today’s events are concluded peacefully. “This is a constitutional process, and we want to get it done in a peaceful manner,” he added.

Speaking on the future course, PTI leader said, “It will be our aim - after getting in power - to resolve the frictions caused by this government and resolve issues plaguing Punjab and at the national level.”

Qureshi said the first thing after winning will be the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister tomorrow.