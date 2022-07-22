Afghan mountaineer passes away during K2 summit bid

An Afghan climber identified as Ali Akbar Sakhi, has passed away during the K2 summit on Friday.

The new of his death was confirmed by Pakistani mountaineer Sadjid Ali Sadpara on Twitter saying that Afghan climber succumbed to high-altitude sickness at C-3 of K-2.

Sad news arrives as Afghan Climber succumb to high altitude sickness at C-3 of K-2.

The 34-year-old was the first climber from Afghanistan attempting to summit the world’s second highest mountain.

He was part of the Pakistani K2 expedition team.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that the Afghanistan national died due to heart attack.

Meanwhile, French mountaineer Nadia Sarah is awaiting rescue at K2 base camp near Concordia after she came down with high-altitude sickness.

Earlier, Samina Baig became the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2.

Baig, who hails from Shimshal village of Gilgit-Baltistan, and her Pakistani team of seven successfully summited the savage peak of K2 at 7:42 am today (Friday).

It is the world’s most dangerous and difficult summit. K2 is the world’s second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level.

Winds on K2’s peak can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).