Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab CM election: Independent MPA from Lodhran announces support for Hamza

Rafiud Din Bukhari says he is not joining PML-N
Samaa Web Desk Jul 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Syed Muhammad Rafiud din Bukhari, who was elected as an independent candidate from PP-228 during the recent by-elections, has announced support for Hamza Shahbaz.

Bukhari had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Izzat Javaid Khan. Rafiud Din secured 45,020 votes while his opponent got 38,338 votes.

He said that he would vote Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz’s Hamza Shahbaz in the run-off election for Punjab chief minister.

The MPA said that he is not joining any party but would vote for Hamza.

Responding to a question if he was contacted by Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza’s opponent, Bukhari said contacts are part of politics. He, however, expressed hope that Hamza would be elected Punjab chief minister.

hamza shahbaz

Punjab CM election

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div