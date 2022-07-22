Punjab CM election: Independent MPA from Lodhran announces support for Hamza

Syed Muhammad Rafiud din Bukhari, who was elected as an independent candidate from PP-228 during the recent by-elections, has announced support for Hamza Shahbaz.

Bukhari had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Izzat Javaid Khan. Rafiud Din secured 45,020 votes while his opponent got 38,338 votes.

He said that he would vote Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz’s Hamza Shahbaz in the run-off election for Punjab chief minister.

The MPA said that he is not joining any party but would vote for Hamza.

Responding to a question if he was contacted by Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza’s opponent, Bukhari said contacts are part of politics. He, however, expressed hope that Hamza would be elected Punjab chief minister.